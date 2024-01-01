KXA | KXA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KXA Quick Project Information
Kryxivia is a fantasy 3D MMORPG, playable on any modern browser, directly available on www.kryxivia.io, a whole ecosystem awaiting new adventurous players to collect Kryxit! In our world, prepare yourself to earn crypto-currency and unique rare NFT while having a fun and cooperative experience with your friends.You can find more information about KXA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KXA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KXA (KXA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KXA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KXA or access MEXC KXA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KXA to gain higher income. Trade KXA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKXA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKXA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000