You can find more information about KXA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Kryxivia is a fantasy 3D MMORPG, playable on any modern browser, directly available on www.kryxivia.io, a whole ecosystem awaiting new adventurous players to collect Kryxit! In our world, prepare yourself to earn crypto-currency and unique rare NFT while having a fun and cooperative experience with your friends.