Kwenta | Kwenta Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Kwenta Quick Project Information
Kwenta is a decentralized derivatives trading platform, live on Optimism, offering real-world and on-chain synthetic assets using the power of the Synthetix protocol.You can find more information about Kwenta history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Kwenta Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Kwenta (Kwenta) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Kwenta
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Kwenta or access MEXC Kwenta and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Kwenta to gain higher income. Trade Kwenta futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKWENTA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKWENTA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,189,951