You can find more information about KubeCoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

KubeCoin is the cryptocurrency that is revolutionizing the travel and leisure industries, built on Cardano. KubeCoin is an extensive ecosystem of over 7 projects with real-world applicability, including FlyKube, EatKube, KubePay, NFT Collection, NFT Marketplace and KubeIn. We aim to continue developing our projects and expand our ecosystem to make cryptocurrencies adoptable in the real world.