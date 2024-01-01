You can find more information about Kepple history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Kepple is focused on bringing Web3 features to social media platforms using an all-in-one extension on the BNB Chain. The aim is to provide a crypto Layer2 solution for platforms such as Twitter, transforming them from Web2 into Web3. To achieve this, Kepple is setting up KeppleDAO and created a new Roadmap as the progress of QLC Chain, crypto project since 2018.