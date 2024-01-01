mexc
Kepple Quick Project Information

Kepple is focused on bringing Web3 features to social media platforms using an all-in-one extension on the BNB Chain. The aim is to provide a crypto Layer2 solution for platforms such as Twitter, transforming them from Web2 into Web3. To achieve this, Kepple is setting up KeppleDAO and created a new Roadmap as the progress of QLC Chain, crypto project since 2018.
KPL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Kepple (KPL)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Kepple to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenKPL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKPL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply750,000,000
