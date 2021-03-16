KONO | KONO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products.You can find more information about KONO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KONO (KONO)
0% spot maker and taker fees
0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee
up to 200x leverage
English name of the tokenKONO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKONO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-03-16
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.4 USDT
Max Supply100,000,000