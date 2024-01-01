You can find more information about Koinos history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Koinos is a monolithic general purpose blockchain built on a micro service architecture. Koinos smart contracts run on a third-party web assembly virtual machine and are currently targetable by multiple source languages. Koinos uses a novel consensus algorithm called, "Proof of Burn" that combines the energy efficiency of Proof of Stake with the simplicity and economics of Proof of Work along with a fee-less resource system called, "Mana", that lowers barriers to entry into crypto currency.