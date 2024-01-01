mexc
Koinos is a monolithic general purpose blockchain built on a micro service architecture. Koinos smart contracts run on a third-party web assembly virtual machine and are currently targetable by multiple source languages. Koinos uses a novel consensus algorithm called, "Proof of Burn" that combines the energy efficiency of Proof of Stake with the simplicity and economics of Proof of Work along with a fee-less resource system called, "Mana", that lowers barriers to entry into crypto currency.
KOIN Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenKOIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKOIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
