KLIMA | KLIMA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KLIMA Quick Project Information
KlimaDAO’s objective is to scale the impact and efficiency of climate finance globally through building transparent, neutral and public infrastructure for the voluntary carbon markets. KlimaDAO achieves this through the development and governance of a protocol which facilitates the Digital Carbon Market (DCM) using its native token $KLIMA and an on-chain governance mechanism. Today, the VCM remains opaque, with value extraction in the market that compromises the experience of consumers of carbon credits, and positive environmental impact that VCMs as a whole can have. KlimaDAO is widely recognized for its pioneering role in the nascent Regenerative Finance industry, breaking down barriers to entry and scaling environmental markets.You can find more information about KLIMA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenKLIMA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenKLIMA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply8,854,238