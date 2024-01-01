KENKA METAVERSE | KENKA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KENKA METAVERSE Quick Project Information
With over 3 million existing users, Kenkado is an RPG game app where players aim to become the toughest fighter. This game is extremely popular in Japan, where it has collaborated with many anime and martial art fighters. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be an NFT game derived from this app game and reskinned with new characters and new setting. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be a Play to Earn NFT game set 10 years after the world of "Kenkado Zenkoku Furyo Banzuke" where battles unfold around the world in the metaverse.You can find more information about KENKA METAVERSE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KENKA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KENKA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KENKA METAVERSE or access MEXC KENKA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KENKA METAVERSE to gain higher income. Trade KENKA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKENKA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKENKA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply464,946,494,649,464