Kabuni Coin | KBC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Kabuni Coin Quick Project Information
Kabuni is a community-led initiative utilising the power of Web3 technology to democratise the education system. It decentralises the creation and distribution of educational content, thus providing educators and learners with broader access to diverse educational resources. This approach also offers opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions and achievementsYou can find more information about Kabuni Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KBC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Kabuni Coin (KBC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KBC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Kabuni Coin or access MEXC KBC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Kabuni Coin to gain higher income. Trade KBC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKBC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKBC
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000