JPEG’d is a novel and revolutionary lending protocol that will enable NFT holders an opportunity to obtain credit on their assets while still retaining ownership of them. The protocol is completely decentralized and is governed by token holders of the native platform. JPEG’d will also form several synergistic relationships with other protocols within DeFi to increase the value generated by users. JPEG’d has developed a creative insurance mechanism that will allow depositors to repurchase their NFTs back from the DAO in the event of a liquidation.You can find more information about JPEG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenJPEG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJPEG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,420,000,000