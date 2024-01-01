Jones DAO | Jones Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Jones DAO Quick Project Information
Jones DAO is a yield, strategy, and liquidity protocol for options, with vaults that enable 1-click access to institutional-grade options strategies while unlocking liquidity and capital efficiency for DeFi options with yield-bearing options-backed asset tokens.You can find more information about Jones DAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Jones Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Jones DAO (Jones) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Jones
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Jones DAO or access MEXC Jones and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Jones DAO to gain higher income. Trade Jones futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenJONES
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJONES
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000