mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

IYU Finance | IYU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

IYU Finance Quick Project Information

IYU Finance Protocol stands as an advanced decentralized platform, striving to bring stability to the ever-changing landscape of cryptocurrency. Its core functionality revolves around Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs), prominently featuring ETH and other supported ETH proof-of-stake LSTs.
You can find more information about IYU Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

IYU Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IYU Finance (IYU) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IYU on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IYU Finance or access MEXC IYU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IYU Finance to gain higher income. Trade IYU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIYU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIYU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
IYU Price CalculatorHow to buy IYU Finance

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM