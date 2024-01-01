mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

IQ50 | IQ50 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

IQ50 Quick Project Information

IQ50 is a meme coin on the Solana chain, suggesting that people with an IQ of 50 often make big money, while people analyzing too hard might end up earning nothing.
You can find more information about IQ50 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

IQ50 Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IQ50 (IQ50) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IQ50 on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IQ50 or access MEXC IQ50 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IQ50 to gain higher income. Trade IQ50 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIQ50
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenIQ50
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply505,050,505,050
IQ50 Price CalculatorHow to buy IQ50

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM