IQ50 | IQ50 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
IQ50 Quick Project Information
IQ50 is a meme coin on the Solana chain, suggesting that people with an IQ of 50 often make big money, while people analyzing too hard might end up earning nothing.You can find more information about IQ50 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IQ50 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IQ50 (IQ50) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IQ50
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IQ50 or access MEXC IQ50 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IQ50 to gain higher income. Trade IQ50 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenIQ50
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenIQ50
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply505,050,505,050