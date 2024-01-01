Charged Particles | IONX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Charged Particles Quick Project Information
Charged Particles is a protocol that allows users to deposit ERC-20, ERC-721, and ERC-1155 tokens into NFTs. A scarce NFT (e.g. Art, Collectible, Virtual Real Estate, In-Game Item, etc.) can now be transformed into a basket holding a number of other tokens. The principal amount can be time-locked inside the NFT, and through integration with Aave’s Tokens, the programmable yield from these DeFi yield-generating assets is just a few clicks away.You can find more information about Charged Particles history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenIONX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIONX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000