INS Quick Project Information

iNFTspace, a NFT trading platform based on DAO incentives, and it will jointly promote the creation and value growth of the NFT field through collaboration. iNFTspace aims to support NFT creators in better promotion of works and community feedback through DAO community building and transaction mining model. iNFTspace supports multiple types of NFT issuance, including art paintings, music, videos, etc., and is mainly based on EVM side chains with lower gas fees (Polygon, Double-A Chain, BSC, etc.), which effectively alleviates the problem of high gas fees for ETH, and will also cover a wider range of user groups and NFT application scenarios based on higher-performance public chains.
You can find more information about INS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

INS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold INS (INS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade INS on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy INS or access MEXC INS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on INS to gain higher income. Trade INS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenINS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenINS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000
