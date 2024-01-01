INS | INS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
INS Quick Project Information
iNFTspace, a NFT trading platform based on DAO incentives, and it will jointly promote the creation and value growth of the NFT field through collaboration. iNFTspace aims to support NFT creators in better promotion of works and community feedback through DAO community building and transaction mining model. iNFTspace supports multiple types of NFT issuance, including art paintings, music, videos, etc., and is mainly based on EVM side chains with lower gas fees (Polygon, Double-A Chain, BSC, etc.), which effectively alleviates the problem of high gas fees for ETH, and will also cover a wider range of user groups and NFT application scenarios based on higher-performance public chains.You can find more information about INS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
INS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenINS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenINS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000