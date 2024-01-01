mexc
IDeFiYieldProtocol Quick Project Information

iDeFiYieldProtocol (iDYP) is an ERC-20 token available on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche that is used within the DeFi Yield Protocol ecosystem as part of the smart contracts strategies and the upcoming Metaverse. iDYP tokens facilitate the rewards for the farm, buyback, vaults, and staking pools. The DeFi Yield Protocol Metaverse will use iDYP as a key token by being a crucial component of a fascinating play-to-earn game.
English name of the tokenIDYP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIDYP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000
