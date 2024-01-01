IDeFiYieldProtocol | IDYP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
iDeFiYieldProtocol (iDYP) is an ERC-20 token available on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche that is used within the DeFi Yield Protocol ecosystem as part of the smart contracts strategies and the upcoming Metaverse. iDYP tokens facilitate the rewards for the farm, buyback, vaults, and staking pools. The DeFi Yield Protocol Metaverse will use iDYP as a key token by being a crucial component of a fascinating play-to-earn game.You can find more information about IDeFiYieldProtocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenIDYP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIDYP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000