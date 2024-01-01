You can find more information about Battle Infinity history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Battle Infinity is a gaming platform made up of multiple P2E (Play-to-earn) battle games. All games are integrated within a Metaverse world called the IBAT Battle Arena. In Battle Infinity world, gamers do not only play and battle but can also enjoy and experience the immersive Metaverse world. Here they can interact with each other, perform, watch and explore the Battle Arena virtual world.