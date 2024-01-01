Battle Infinity | IBAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Battle Infinity Quick Project Information
Battle Infinity is a gaming platform made up of multiple P2E (Play-to-earn) battle games. All games are integrated within a Metaverse world called the IBAT Battle Arena. In Battle Infinity world, gamers do not only play and battle but can also enjoy and experience the immersive Metaverse world. Here they can interact with each other, perform, watch and explore the Battle Arena virtual world.You can find more information about Battle Infinity history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
IBAT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenIBAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIBAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000