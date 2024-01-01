mexc
HYVE Quick Project Information

HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.
You can find more information about HYVE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

HYVE Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HYVE (HYVE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HYVE on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HYVE or access MEXC HYVE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HYVE to gain higher income. Trade HYVE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHYVE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHYVE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
