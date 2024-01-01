You can find more information about HYPERCOMIC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HYPERCOMIC is a Creative Web 3.0 Content platform. It is a blockchain-all-in-one service platform where creators have the chance to make their works and viewers can read their creations. It aims to help creators meet their fans directly and bring up their ideas into a business model. The platform relies on utility token HYCO to facilitate various services. The platform provides the users with Interoperability that allows them to share and access their ideas and filter the ecosystem voluntarily. The token is an ERC20-token type on the Ethereum blockchain.