The HUSL | HUSL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The HUSL Quick Project Information
The HUSL is a NFT platform focused solely on reshaping the music industry. Our aim is to empower artists to take full control of their work, removing as many intermediaries in the process. Think of us as a new record label.The HUSL token is a utility token that powers the entire HUSL ecosystem. Users can stake their tokens on the platform to earn Bags. This is a token based on ethereum and will allow users to redeem for cool experiences.You can find more information about The HUSL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HUSL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold The HUSL (HUSL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HUSL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy The HUSL or access MEXC HUSL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on The HUSL to gain higher income. Trade HUSL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHUSL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHUSL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply