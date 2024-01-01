You can find more information about The HUSL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The HUSL is a NFT platform focused solely on reshaping the music industry. Our aim is to empower artists to take full control of their work, removing as many intermediaries in the process. Think of us as a new record label.The HUSL token is a utility token that powers the entire HUSL ecosystem. Users can stake their tokens on the platform to earn Bags. This is a token based on ethereum and will allow users to redeem for cool experiences.