HealthLink uses blockchain technology to securely store health records and maintain a single version of the truth. Different organizations such as doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacists and insurance companies can request access to patient records in order to fulfill their purposes and record transactions on the blockchain. HealthLink provides solutions to today's health records problems. The platform securely stores and shares electronic health records. By digitizing health records and empowering users, we can leverage synergies across countless industries. HealthLink provides an elegant solution to mitigate highly complex industry deficiencies. The team planning to realize this vision is very good, and the support it has received from crypto space is excellent.