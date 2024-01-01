mexc
HealthLink uses blockchain technology to securely store health records and maintain a single version of the truth. Different organizations such as doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacists and insurance companies can request access to patient records in order to fulfill their purposes and record transactions on the blockchain. HealthLink provides solutions to today's health records problems. The platform securely stores and shares electronic health records. By digitizing health records and empowering users, we can leverage synergies across countless industries. HealthLink provides an elegant solution to mitigate highly complex industry deficiencies. The team planning to realize this vision is very good, and the support it has received from crypto space is excellent.
You can find more information about Health Link history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

HTK Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Health Link (HTK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HTK on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Health Link or access MEXC HTK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Health Link to gain higher income. Trade HTK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
