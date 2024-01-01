You can find more information about Hepton history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Hepton is a Layer-3 infrastructure project that offers a hyper-scale solution for the Ethereum network. Hepton provides two different scaling solutions which are Hepton PoS (sidechain to Ethereum) and Layer-3 network-based ZK-Rollup technology on top of Arbitrum Orbit (Nitro Stack).