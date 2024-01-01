Hepton | HTE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Hepton Quick Project Information
Hepton is a Layer-3 infrastructure project that offers a hyper-scale solution for the Ethereum network. Hepton provides two different scaling solutions which are Hepton PoS (sidechain to Ethereum) and Layer-3 network-based ZK-Rollup technology on top of Arbitrum Orbit (Nitro Stack).You can find more information about Hepton history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HTE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Hepton (HTE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HTE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Hepton or access MEXC HTE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Hepton to gain higher income. Trade HTE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHTE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHTE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000