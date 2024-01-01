HOV | HOV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HOV Quick Project Information
Hover is an advanced yield ecosystem on the Kava EVM. Combining integrated tokenomics and continuous market surveillance, Hover offers a novel platform to lend, borrow, and earn.
HOV Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenHOV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000