HGHG | HGHG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HGHG Quick Project Information
The HUGHUG COIN PROJECT is a project that is building an NFT marketplace that aims to protect the interests of rights holders and content owners and increase the liquidity of products by using NFT technology.You can find more information about HGHG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HGHG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HGHG (HGHG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HGHG
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HGHG or access MEXC HGHG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HGHG to gain higher income. Trade HGHG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHGHG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHGHG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000