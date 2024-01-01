You can find more information about HEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HEX is a new type of cryptocurrency that utilizes its Proof of Wait (PoWa) protocol, which allows HEX holders to earn interest on their investments by staking their tokens in the HEX smart contract. Though HEX is an ERC-20 token, it’s referred to as a coin on the company’s website. As an ERC-20 token, HEX can be stored in any Ethereum-compatible wallet such as MetaMask.