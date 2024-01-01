HEX | HEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HEX Quick Project Information
HEX is a new type of cryptocurrency that utilizes its Proof of Wait (PoWa) protocol, which allows HEX holders to earn interest on their investments by staking their tokens in the HEX smart contract. Though HEX is an ERC-20 token, it’s referred to as a coin on the company’s website. As an ERC-20 token, HEX can be stored in any Ethereum-compatible wallet such as MetaMask.You can find more information about HEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HEX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HEX (HEX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HEX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HEX or access MEXC HEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HEX to gain higher income. Trade HEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply