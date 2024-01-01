mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Metahero | HERO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Metahero Quick Project Information

Step Hero is the lucrative NFT fantasy-themed role-playing game on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon. The comprehensive ecosystem includes HERO token, world class design of NFT collectibles, cross-chain NFT marketplace and attractive gameplay.
You can find more information about Metahero history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

HERO Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Metahero (HERO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HERO on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Metahero or access MEXC HERO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Metahero to gain higher income. Trade HERO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHERO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHERO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
HERO Price CalculatorHow to buy Metahero

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM