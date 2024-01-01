Grok X | GROKX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Grok X Quick Project Information
GROKX is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.You can find more information about Grok X history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GROKX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Grok X (GROKX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GROKX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Grok X or access MEXC GROKX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Grok X to gain higher income. Trade GROKX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGROKX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGROKX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000