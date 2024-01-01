Greelance | GRL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Greelance Quick Project Information
The Greelance platform revolutionizes job and services marketplaces with blockchain, offering a fair, efficient ecosystem. Invest in our unique ERC20 Greelance token, driving a self-sustainable economy with innovative tokenomics, NFT commission rights, and participatory governance.You can find more information about Greelance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GRL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Greelance (GRL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GRL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Greelance or access MEXC GRL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Greelance to gain higher income. Trade GRL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGRL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGRL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000