GOLCoin is created to be more than just a cryptocurrency, it is a portal leading to a new futuristic world where it will be at the core of many evolutionary projects that will change many aspects of our life. GOLCoin is a way to be involved in its revolutionary projects such as Agartha, GolexChange.io, Golchain, NFT marketplace, and many more. The next major upgrade in the ecosystem is Golchain with will be a layer 2 blockchain. With next to zero fees and up to 400 TPS and increased storage.