GLI TOKEN Quick Project Information

GLI, the legendary cat of the Hagia Sophia church, became a crypto currency. The world's most famous cat, GLI, also has photos with the US president. The entire supply of GLI TOKEN, whose total supply is only 200 thousand, is also in circulation. This community project, which does not have a team or Marketing wallet, is also running social responsibility projects apart from being a meme token. The contract of GLI, which is designed entirely as a community project, does not contain confusing features such as taxes and rewards. It is also renounced from contract ownership.
You can find more information about GLI TOKEN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GLI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GLI TOKEN (GLI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GLI on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GLI TOKEN or access MEXC GLI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GLI TOKEN to gain higher income. Trade GLI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGLI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGLI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000
