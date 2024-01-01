Gecko Coin | GECKO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Gecko Coin Quick Project Information
Gecko memes are Solana culture. Keep the Frog, We Want the Gecko.Please note that Gecko Coin (GECKO) is not a type of cryptocurrency issued by CoinGecko Enterprise. It is merely the name of the Token and it is not directly related to CoinGecko Enterprise.You can find more information about Gecko Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GECKO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Gecko Coin (GECKO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GECKO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Gecko Coin or access MEXC GECKO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Gecko Coin to gain higher income. Trade GECKO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGECKO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGECKO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000