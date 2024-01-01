GCAKE | GCAKE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GCAKE Quick Project Information
Pancake Games is a new NFT gaming platform community token that connects various NFT projects and PancakeGames holders with a variety of content.You can find more information about GCAKE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GCAKE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GCAKE (GCAKE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GCAKE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GCAKE or access MEXC GCAKE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GCAKE to gain higher income. Trade GCAKE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGCAKE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenGCAKE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000,000