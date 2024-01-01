You can find more information about GATSBY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Inspired by Elon Musk’s biggest dog, Gatsby is a cryptocurrency token that captures the essence of the crypto market while embracing its status as a crypto meme coin. Focusing on the perfect balance between a lovable meme and utility, Gatsby aims to be a 'top dog' in the crypto family - on Solana and beyond.