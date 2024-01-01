GAPNexus | GAP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GAPNexus Quick Project Information
GAP Nexus: Redefining DeFi for a More Inclusive Future. Join us on a journey of innovation, transparency, and financial empowerment. Explore the possibilities of decentralized finance with $GAP.You can find more information about GAPNexus history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GAP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GAPNexus (GAP) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GAP
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GAPNexus or access MEXC GAP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GAPNexus to gain higher income. Trade GAP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGAP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGAP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply101,000,000,000