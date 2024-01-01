FLOXYPAY | FXY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FLOXYPAY Quick Project Information
The Floxypay Crypto Payment Gateway allows you to manage crypto payments through a simple and secure interface. Floxypay makes crypto-fiat exchange smooth and effortless! Floxypay is a global platform , constructed to meet all your transaction requirements, crypto or fiat, making all-digital payment methods effortless!You can find more information about FLOXYPAY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FXY Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFXY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFXY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000