FXDX Quick Project Information

FXDX is a decentralized exchange that offers a powerful trading experience on perpetual futures and swaps with zero price impact, zero spread, and zero trading fees. Users can also become liquidity providers to earn platform rewards and trader P&L. FXDX allows any user to be on either side as a trader or LP, or both sides of the trades for efficient risk management.
FXDX Token

English name of the tokenFXDX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenFXDX
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
