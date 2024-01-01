FXDX | FXDX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FXDX Quick Project Information
FXDX is a decentralized exchange that offers a powerful trading experience on perpetual futures and swaps with zero price impact, zero spread, and zero trading fees. Users can also become liquidity providers to earn platform rewards and trader P&L. FXDX allows any user to be on either side as a trader or LP, or both sides of the trades for efficient risk management.You can find more information about FXDX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FXDX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FXDX (FXDX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FXDX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FXDX or access MEXC FXDX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FXDX to gain higher income. Trade FXDX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFXDX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenFXDX
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000