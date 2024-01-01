You can find more information about FXDX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

FXDX is a decentralized exchange that offers a powerful trading experience on perpetual futures and swaps with zero price impact, zero spread, and zero trading fees. Users can also become liquidity providers to earn platform rewards and trader P&L. FXDX allows any user to be on either side as a trader or LP, or both sides of the trades for efficient risk management.