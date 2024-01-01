mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

FUNJR | FUNJR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

FUNJR Quick Project Information

FunsJourney opens NFT trading to users in its road map and offers exclusive use of NFT in the game it has developed.
You can find more information about FUNJR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

FUNJR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FUNJR (FUNJR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FUNJR on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FUNJR or access MEXC FUNJR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FUNJR to gain higher income. Trade FUNJR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFUNJR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenFUNJR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
FUNJR Price CalculatorHow to buy FUNJR

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM