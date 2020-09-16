You can find more information about Frontier history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. With our applications, users can participate in protocol tracking and management, staking, best-rate asset swapping, liquidity provision, CDP creation & monitoring, and more. In short, Frontierʼs core mission is to bring the essential pieces of DeFi to users across whichever platforms they prefer.