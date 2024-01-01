PeruvianNational Fan | FPFT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PeruvianNational Fan Quick Project Information
The Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token is a BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. Token allows fans of Peru National Football Team to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences.You can find more information about PeruvianNational Fan history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenFPFT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFPFT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000