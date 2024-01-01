FOXAI | FOXAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FOXAI is a deflationary token, which means that a certain proportion of tokens are destroyed with every transaction, thereby reducing the total supply. Additionally, it serves as a gaming token within the FOXAI ecosystem, used for participation in various games and interactions. As a member of the community, everyone can own and use FOXAI.You can find more information about FOXAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenFOXAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFOXAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000