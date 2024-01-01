You can find more information about FORA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

UFORIKA is an entertainment company on a mission to liberate limitless creativity for the virtual world. With a focus on transmedia IP across gaming, technology & digital experiences, journey into the heart of a world of play, creation and community, with innovative toolsets enabling user generated content to be published and broadcasted in seconds. Immersed in its own unique storyline IP, UFORIKA is redefining the technology and user experiences that will shape the future of this industry.