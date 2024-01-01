FORA | FORA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FORA Quick Project Information
UFORIKA is an entertainment company on a mission to liberate limitless creativity for the virtual world. With a focus on transmedia IP across gaming, technology & digital experiences, journey into the heart of a world of play, creation and community, with innovative toolsets enabling user generated content to be published and broadcasted in seconds. Immersed in its own unique storyline IP, UFORIKA is redefining the technology and user experiences that will shape the future of this industry.You can find more information about FORA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FORA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FORA (FORA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FORA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FORA or access MEXC FORA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FORA to gain higher income. Trade FORA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFORA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFORA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,000,000,008