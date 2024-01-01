You can find more information about FLOKICEO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Floki Ceo, the Meme token in the BSC ecosystem, $FlokiCeo is comunity-driven cannot controll by anyone. A dog named Floki becomes the CEO of Twitter is our story. It starts with an Elonmusk Twitter post. Floki Ceo - A decentralized cryptocurrency, with instant rewards for holders. 7% of each transaction will be shared among the holders.