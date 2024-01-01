You can find more information about FleaMint history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

FleaMint stands as an innovative gateway to the decentralized finance world, offering traditional businesses a transformative platform. Their mission is to revolutionize the fundraising landscape for Web2 businesses, providing a secure and efficient ecosystem to embrace the potential of Web3. With FleaMint, businesses gain access to a groundbreaking digital clone marketplace and DeFi venture investment opportunities, ensuring the immutability of products and services.