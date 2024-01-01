FleaMint | FLMC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FleaMint Quick Project Information
FleaMint stands as an innovative gateway to the decentralized finance world, offering traditional businesses a transformative platform. Their mission is to revolutionize the fundraising landscape for Web2 businesses, providing a secure and efficient ecosystem to embrace the potential of Web3. With FleaMint, businesses gain access to a groundbreaking digital clone marketplace and DeFi venture investment opportunities, ensuring the immutability of products and services.You can find more information about FleaMint history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FLMC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FleaMint (FLMC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FLMC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FleaMint or access MEXC FLMC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FleaMint to gain higher income. Trade FLMC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFLMC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFLMC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000