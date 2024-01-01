mexc
Funft Quick Project Information

Funft is a multi-chain NFT publishing and trading platform that aims to connect NFT creators, users, and consumers in a decentralised way. Our mission is to become a value catcher in the crypto world and the best gateway to the Web 3.0 world. At Funft, we strive to provide a secure, transparent, and innovative platform for the NFT ecosystem. We empower creators to publish their unique works and enable users from around the globe to trade them. Funft is bridging the gap between creators, users, and consumers, fostering a vibrant and decentralised NFT ecosystem.
You can find more information about Funft history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

FFT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Funft (FFT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FFT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Funft or access MEXC FFT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Funft to gain higher income. Trade FFT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
