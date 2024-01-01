You can find more information about Funft history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Funft is a multi-chain NFT publishing and trading platform that aims to connect NFT creators, users, and consumers in a decentralised way. Our mission is to become a value catcher in the crypto world and the best gateway to the Web 3.0 world. At Funft, we strive to provide a secure, transparent, and innovative platform for the NFT ecosystem. We empower creators to publish their unique works and enable users from around the globe to trade them. Funft is bridging the gap between creators, users, and consumers, fostering a vibrant and decentralised NFT ecosystem.