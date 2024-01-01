You can find more information about FEVR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

RealFevr is a Web3 Portuguese startup building an ambitious gamified and immersive ecosystem around licensed sports digital collectibles. The company aims to revolutionize the NFT ecosystem by combining innovative technology and blockchain decentralization, with the exclusivity of collectibles in video format whose usefulness will go beyond the mere collector's perspective, as they are also playable items in RealFevr's Web3 game, the "FEVR Battle Arena" (currently in Open-Beta stage).