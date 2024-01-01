FEVR | FEVR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FEVR Quick Project Information
RealFevr is a Web3 Portuguese startup building an ambitious gamified and immersive ecosystem around licensed sports digital collectibles.
The company aims to revolutionize the NFT ecosystem by combining innovative technology and blockchain decentralization, with the exclusivity of collectibles in video format whose usefulness will go beyond the mere collector's perspective, as they are also playable items in RealFevr's Web3 game, the "FEVR Battle Arena" (currently in Open-Beta stage).You can find more information about FEVR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FEVR Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFEVR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFEVR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply15,453,746,771