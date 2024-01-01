FARA | FARA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FARA Quick Project Information
Faraland has exquisitely digital collectibles created using blockchain technology. Each collectible is matchless, genuine and varies in rarity. The Faraland Universe has a lot of different races like human, orc, angel, demon, dragonborn, elf and fairy which are waiting for the user to discover and collect.You can find more information about FARA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FARA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FARA (FARA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FARA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FARA or access MEXC FARA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FARA to gain higher income. Trade FARA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFARA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFARA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000