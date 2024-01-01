You can find more information about ETK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

EtherKEY manages a large number of ETH and LSD (such as stETH, rETH, cbETH, etc.) assets and gains stable ETH node revenue in the long term. As a top-tier composite LSD protocol, it captures value in platform coins while offering higher returns, creating the best profit platform. EtherKEY will continuously expand its ecosystem applications, including swaps, lending, gamefi, NFTFi, and decentralized contracts, all of which will be powered by $EKEY.