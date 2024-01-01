ETK | ETK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ETK Quick Project Information
EtherKEY manages a large number of ETH and LSD (such as stETH, rETH, cbETH, etc.) assets and gains stable ETH node revenue in the long term. As a top-tier composite LSD protocol, it captures value in platform coins while offering higher returns, creating the best profit platform. EtherKEY will continuously expand its ecosystem applications, including swaps, lending, gamefi, NFTFi, and decentralized contracts, all of which will be powered by $EKEY.You can find more information about ETK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ETK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ETK (ETK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ETK
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ETK or access MEXC ETK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ETK to gain higher income. Trade ETK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenETK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenETK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,000,000