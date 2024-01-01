ETERNAL | ETERNAL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Cryptomines is an Play to Earn NFT game where you'll progress by acquiring Mining Power. MP is limited by the amount of workers you've currently minted and hired, the more Mining power you have, more options will be unlocked by the federation, harder difficulties, and greater rewards await on the most difficult Planets.You can find more information about ETERNAL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenETERNAL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenETERNAL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000