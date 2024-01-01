You can find more information about EOSC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

EOSForce (EOSC) describes itself as a decentralized high-performance smart contract platform.Based on different governance concepts, the EOSC community has optimized the election mechanism of EOSIO and launched the EOSC mainnet. The EOSC Network aims to evolve towards its vision of a decentralized high-performance smart contract platform.