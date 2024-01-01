EMOJI | EMOJI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EMOJI Quick Project Information
Emoji are gradually gaining popularity, allowing us to express emotions instead of using words. Human emotions are incredibly diverse and seemingly limitless, so emoji are becoming more diverse and richer. Which emoji do you like the most? Join Momoji now; we hope this will be a community for emoji enthusiasts who enjoy connecting and sharing their emotions using emoji. Momoji promotes the value of emotions, connecting people who appreciate the diversity and fun of emoji.You can find more information about EMOJI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EMOJI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EMOJI (EMOJI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EMOJI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EMOJI or access MEXC EMOJI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EMOJI to gain higher income. Trade EMOJI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEMOJI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEMOJI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply360,000,000,000