Emoji are gradually gaining popularity, allowing us to express emotions instead of using words. Human emotions are incredibly diverse and seemingly limitless, so emoji are becoming more diverse and richer. Which emoji do you like the most? Join Momoji now; we hope this will be a community for emoji enthusiasts who enjoy connecting and sharing their emotions using emoji. Momoji promotes the value of emotions, connecting people who appreciate the diversity and fun of emoji.